BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tuesday morning The Kern Community Foundation and local nonprofits began the campaign heading into Kern’s community giving day coming up May 3rd.

Give Big Kern is an opportunity for all of Kern to come together as one community, raising funding dollars and pledging volunteer hours for local nonprofits. The collaborative effort helps Kern’s community-based organizations raise unrestricted resources while also growing their visibility, capacity, and sustainability.

“Having a good fundraising day can be a gamechanger. All of a sudden you can hire a staff. So for some of our partners, this takes them from an idea to a non-profit, to somebody actually making an impact,” President and CEO of Kern Community Foundation Aaron Falk said.

Donors have the option to make donations on Giving Day coming up May 3, or you can give to your favorite local nonprofits now.

To do so, just head over to give givebigkern.org