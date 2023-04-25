BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Give Big Kern has announced its community Giving Day for 2023 and it is coming up fast.

Giving Day is May 2 and it allows an opportunity for the community to give back and raise money and volunteer hours through matching gifts, pledges and online crowdfunding.

Since the first Give Big Kern Day of Giving took place back in 2016, the organization has raised millions of dollars from thousands of donors.

The community can get involved and support a nonprofit by donating or pledging volunteer hours by clicking here.