Give Big Kern Day less than a week away

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The annual Give Big Kern Day is less than a week away.

Give Big Kern is a community-wide effort to raise money for local non-profits.

Though usually a 24-hour effort, Give Big Kern decided to make it a month-long fundraiser starting back in April to help local non-profits struggling because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Give Big Kern says it connects donors with more than 130 non-profits who could use help from volunteers and those that can’t need people’s help to get back to work once the stay at home order is lifted.

17 news is a proud sponsor of the fundraiser and will we continue to update you on Give Big Kern Day with the latest numbers.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News