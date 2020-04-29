Give Big Kern Day less than a week away

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The annual Give Big Kern Day is less than a week away.

Give Big Kern is a community-wide effort to raise money for local non-profits.

Though usually a 24-hour effort, Give Big Kern decided to make it a month-long fundraiser starting back in April to help local non-profits struggling because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Give Big Kern says it connects donors with more than 130 non-profits who could use help from volunteers and those that can’t need people’s help to get back to work once the stay at home order is lifted.

