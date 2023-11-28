BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — You can give in many ways this “Giving Tuesday,” including blood.

Shane Hubbard, Houchin Blood Bank’s Creative Development Coordinator, joined 17 News at Sunrise to talk about how Houchin has been notoriously low on blood donations for the past few weeks, and how locals can prevent a blood shortage this season.

Being that the Giving Tuesday motto is based around donating money and time, community members can also donate monetarily as well.

