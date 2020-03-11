Girlfriend of fallen firefighter asking fire departments for shirts to create blankets for their children

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The girlfriend of a Delano-native firefighter killed in the Porterville library fire last month is asking fire departments to donate shirts to make special blankets for their children.

In a post on Facebook, Lucia Huerta said she is asking fire departments — both locally and beyond — to donate up to three shirts each to create special blankets, one for each of her young children as well as one for a special individual who was not named.

“I plan to make special quilts out of these shirts so that as my kids get older, they will never outgrow the love they have been shown all because of their father’s heroism,” she said.

In addition to the blankets, Huerta said she wants to create special shadow boxes to hang up in their rooms. Besides shirts, Huerta said she will also accept coins, patches and other items.

Huerta said her children, Amelia and Phoenix, like to go to bed with their dad’s work shirt and that it makes it easier for them to sleep. When they were both born, Huerta said their father, Ray Figueroa, would make sure to wrap them both in his baby blanket.

“Once (the blankets) are put together, their daddy’s work shirt will go right in the middle,” Huerta said. “In time, they can make sure their future little ones come home in their blanket with their grandpa covering them in all his love too.”

Fire departments can mail donations to: ATTENTION: Porterville Fire Association, 40 W Cleveland, Porterville CA 93257.