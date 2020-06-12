Girl Scouts of Central California South offering free memberships to new members for limited time

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Girl Scouts of Central California South is offering free memberships to all new members for a limited time as families struggle with the impacts of COVID-19.

The organization said these memberships would be valid through September 2021. All girls who take advantage of the offer will join the GSCCS Virtual Troop and be able to take part in many online activities, where they will connect with other Girl Scouts until they can safely meet together.

“As we enter into the new Girl Scout membership year, life has changed,” the organization said in a news release. “We know our families are struggling. The pandemic has created financial hardships and parents are trying to balance their budgets. We don’t want the cost of a Girl Scout experience to burden our parents and their girls.”

To sign up for a membership, visit https://bit.ly/3hml80a.