Girl Scouts get big surprise from big order

A group of Girl Scouts were ready for a busy day of selling their famous cookies on Truxtun Avenue but were in for a big surprise.

The girls were hard at work, until they were interrupted by Bank of America representatives with a big order.

Karen Zuber and Nereida Choate from Bank of American in Bakersfield, showed up at the cookie booth to present the hardworking girls with $1,000 check — buying out the entire booth.

“They’re faces just lit up! They’re like ah!” Zuber said. “We helped them move up just a little bit on their goals and it was just, such a fun experience to come out and support the girls this way.”

If you’re wondering, the $1,000 order bought about 200 boxes of cookies.