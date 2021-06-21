Girl, 17, missing since June 14

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help finding a 17-year-old girl who was last seen June 14 and has no prior history of running away.

Serenity Barclay is described as Black, 5 feet tall, 115 pounds, brown medium length curly hair with blond tips, brown eyes and has piercings in both nostrils, police said. She was last seen around 4 p.m. on Versailles Drive wearing a gray tank top, butterfly pajama bottoms and Champion sandals.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.