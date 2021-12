Related Content Public Defender’s office withdraws from Lisa Core case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a 16-year-old girl who ran away on Christmas Day.

Nora Frank was last seen around 11:30 p.m. in the 5600 block of Greenhorn Mountain Court in southwest Bakersfield, police said. She’s described as white, 5-foot-4, about 120 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.