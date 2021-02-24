Girl, 16, missing since Monday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help finding a 16-year-old girl who has been missing since Monday.

Bralynne Thomas was last seen around noon on Marilee Avenue, police said. She has no prior history of running away.

She’s described as white, 5 feet 3 inches, 135 pounds, mid-length brown hair, brown eyes and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and carrying two black backpacks.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.