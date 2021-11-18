Girl, 16, has been missing since Oct. 30: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s officials are asking for help finding a 16-year-old girl who has been missing since Oct. 30.

Saige Vest was last seen in the 5600 block of Gosford Road. She’s described as white, 5-foot-6, 100 pounds, black and red hair and green eyes, according to a sheriff’s release. She has a tattoo of “family” on her ring finger and piercings in both nostrils, her septum and right eyebrow.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness 661-322-4040.

