BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A teenage girl with no prior history of running away has been reported missing.

Skylar Richardson, 15, was last seen May 4 in the 3000 block of Chester Avenue, police said. She is described as Black, 5 feet 7 inches, 137 pounds, black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray hooded “Rebels” sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.