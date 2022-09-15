BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A teenage boy, 17, was in possession of a gun when it discharged and struck a girl, 14, in the head on Monday on Monroe Street in Arvin, according to the Arvin Police Department.

She was airlifted to Kern Medical and then transferred to Loma Linda University Hospital, according to the police department. She was in critical condition and was taken off life support Thursday.

According to the police department, the incident happened at the boy’s home.

The 17-year-old was taken to juvenile hall, according to police. The police don’t know who the owner of the gun is. The firearm is believed to be a “ghost gun.”

The shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.