Boy, 13, struck and killed by pickup in east Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 13-year-old boy was struck and killed by a vehicle in east Bakersfield Sunday evening.

The boy, whose name has not yet been released, was hit at about 7 p.m. on Niles Street at Park Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers said the boy had been standing with a group of other juveniles near a GET bus stop about 125 feet east of Park Drive. They began running south across Niles outside a crosswalk to try to beat traffic approaching from the east.

The three other juveniles saw a pickup approaching and returned to the north shoulder, officers said. The 13-year-old didn’t see the pickup and was struck.

He was taken to Kern Medical, where he died.

Witnesses reported the truck was traveling at the posted speed limit of 40 mph, according to the CHP. The driver is not suspected of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol.