BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s officials are asking for help locating a 13-year-old girl who went missing in the Rosedale area.

Jaiden Michelle Bahr is described as white, 5-foot-4, about 130 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes, with a scar on her right eyebrow, according to a sheriff’s release. She was last seen wearing a black hat, dark gray shirt, dark blue shorts and black shoes.

The release does not say when she went missing.

Anyone who sees Jaiden is asked to call 911 or the sheriff’s office at 661-861-3110.