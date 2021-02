This Valentine's Day, let's ditch the box of chocolates and flowers and do something unique. That's why we're checking out how to whip up a sweet and savory charcuterie board or if you want to make it easy on yourself, order a Date in a Box.

Avery Andrew is a local food blogger. She is helping us craft up our own charcuterie boards that can be the perfect gift for your sweet heart. We begin with the savory board. That includes a variety of cheeses, meats, nuts, crackers and fruit. Andrews says you don't have to get fancy, as long as you include things you and your partner like, it will be a perfect gift. Now for the sweet board, this is similar to to-go fondue. We included strawberries, apples, and marshmellows.