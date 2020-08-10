Girl, 13, missing and considered at risk due to medical condition

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 13-year-old girl is missing and considered at risk due to a medical condition.

Police said Rabecca Hayes was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on Friday in the area of Holtby Road and Verde Street, in central Bakersfield. She is described as white, 5-foot-3, 148 pounds, black hair, brown eyes, brown birthmark on the right side of her forehead and was wearing a red crop top-style shirt and black and gray tie-dye sweatpants.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.