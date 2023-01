BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 13-year-old girl was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a vehicle was traveling on North Chester Avenue near Belle Avenue when a girl walked onto North Chester Avenue in front of the vehicle.

The vehicle was traveling at 35 mph and the girl was walking outside of a crosswalk, according to CHP.

Alcohol and drugs were not a factor, according to CHP.