BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 12-year-old girl has been missing since November and sheriff’s officials are asking for help finding her.

Krystyna Carreno is described as Hispanic, 5-foot-2, about 180 pounds, black hair with blue tips, and brown eyes, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.