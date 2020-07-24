Girl, 10, has gone missing in Mountain Mesa

MOUNTAIN MESA, Calif. (KGET) — Authorities say a 10-year-old girl went missing Friday morning and they’re asking for the public’s help in finding her.

Shykiah Chapman was last seen at about 10:45 a.m. in the 4600 block of Juniper Lane, deputies said. She is described as Native American, 5 feet tall, 80 pounds, with long brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and green sweatpants.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 661-861-3110.