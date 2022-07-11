BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The list of musicians who’ve had a prized guitar stolen at some point in their professional lives reads like a who’s who of famous rockers – George Harrison, Jimmy Page, Eric Clapton — and so many more.

Add a local name to that unhappy list. Singer-songwriter Crimson Skye recently had not one but two guitars stolen from her home. But the story has an ending happy enough to strum our heart strings.

The Bakersfield indie-rocker came home June 16 after performing a series of out-of-state shows only to realize someone had broken into her northeast Bakersfield home and stolen some of her jewelry and, worse, much worse, two of her prized guitars.

There was a mint-blue Sterling Music Man Cutlass a Seagull acoustic. She’d left them behind this time and brought along a new guitar – just to break it in under performance conditions, show it a little life on the road.

“In the midst of that, my house was robbed,” she said.

Heartbroken and outraged, she wrote about the loss on social media. Two weeks later a fan from Houston, Texas, she’d never met, a man named Nathan Martin, reacted to her post with sympathy. She was gratified she actually had a fan in Texas and further gratified when a friend and fellow musician, Lauren Appleton of the husband and wife band the Appletons, started a GoFund Me account on her behalf to help purchase replacement guitars.

“And I’ve had an amazing response from friends, and fans and family donating to that,” she said.

That’s when Martin popped into her life again. He was coming to California and would be at her July 7 show at a club in Los Angeles.

“And that’s when I met him,” she said. “He introduced himself after the show and told me about this crazy plan he had to replace my guitar and I dumbfounded and speechless, like ‘What are you talking about? You’re from Texas and you bought me a guitar?’ Like, who does that?”

Saturday at 7 a.m., as Martin was passing through Bakersfield on his way from L.A. to the Bay area, he stopped by – with 30 minutes notice – to deliver the mint-blue guitar.

“And I didn’t even know until that morning that he was going to be there that day,” she said. “And I just had a feeling I needed to wake up early and check my messages.”

It’s not just about the guitar, of course. The instrument is beautiful and appreciated – but Martin’s gift makes positive statements in a number of ways. The gift says good things about the giver, about a side of human nature that gets lost sometimes in the chaos of our volatile world, about the healing power of appreciation and gratitude, and about the power of Crimson Skye’s music.

“Not only did he give me my guitar back that I need to do what I do,” she said, “but it also affected my soul, you know?”