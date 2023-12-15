BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Scammers are now manipulating debit card gift cards amongst others to drain the funds on them before being given as a gift this holiday season.

One Kern resident posted to Facebook said, “My daughter received a vanilla visa gift card for her birthday, she went to spend it tonight and as we swiped it, the words “bad card” came up on the key pad. The cashier told me to swipe it again, and it still said bad card. So the lady took the card manually to enter the numbers from the card to find that some of them were scratched out. Mind you, this is a brand new card.”

Scammers manipulate gift cards by either applying a premade sticker on top of the barcode used to scan the card to load funds, or even takes them home to manipulate them and make them look normal when putting them back on the shelves.

Andrew Tipton Bakersfield Police Department Public Information Officer said, “We did have a case earlier this month on the [Dec.] ninth where someone was in a local business and saw what they thought was suspicious and reported it to us. It was a person who pulled a stack of gift cards out of their pocket and put them on the shelf. They reported it to the retailer and to us as well.”

If you see something, say something.

And with this gift card scam being rampant, there’s nothing wrong with sending a digital gift card instead.

What to look out for: