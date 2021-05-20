‘Ghost’ seen in viral wedding photo

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — We’ve all had it happen — odd reflections in light, unusual cloud formations and a human face seen where there shouldn’t be one.

That’s what happened this week when a local wedding photographer, Alyssa Ashley, noticed a spooky image of what looks like a ghost peering outside of a window of the Baker Street Library right above two newlywed clients.

Ashley got quite a reaction when she posted the photo sequence on Instagram. Only after it went viral did she finally come clean — it was all faked in Photoshop. However, Ashley told 17 News that it was all in good fun.

More than 10,000 people viewed the post on Instagram and Facebook and more than 1,000 commented.