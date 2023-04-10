BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If your vehicle won’t pass a smog test, you’ll want to head to the Kern County Fairgrounds bright and early on Saturday, April 15.

There will be a free smog event at the fairgrounds where residents can get their vehicles smog tested.

For vehicles that do not pass the test, the owners will receive a $500 voucher for repairs.

No diesel vehicles are allowed and the event will follow all state COVID-19 guidelines, which include safe social distancing practices and sanitary protocols.

Doors may open as early as 6:30 a.m.



