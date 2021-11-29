GET to hold public workshop on transportation services

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In order to make sure the future of public transportation is up to date for today’s riders, Golden Empire Transit (GET) will hold a public workshop this week.

An operation analysis of GET is being done with the help from consulting firm IBI Group to evaluate current transit services and recommend improvements.

“We know that customer preferences and expectations for personal mobility are changing,” said CEO Karen King. “Transit customers want schedule information in real time, direct point to point travel, convenient first mile-last mile options integrated into transit trips, and possibly the ability to hail a ride and make same-day reservations.”

The consultant team is holding a public workshop online and in person on Dec. 1 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 1830 Golden State Ave. in the GET Board Room. Those who wish to participate via Zoom can join by clicking here.

You can also take a survey online by clicking here.

For more information on GET and its services, you can go to getbus.org or call 661-869-2438.