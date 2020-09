BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Golden Empire Transit announced Thursday it was ending all services at 5 p.m. due to the possibility of civil unrest in the area. That includes closing the downtown and southwest transit centers, fixed bus routes, RYDE and GET-A-Lift.

Service is scheduled to resume at 7 a.m. GET said it made the decision to temporarily halt service for the safety of employees and customers.