GET bus service suspended at 5 p.m. due to planned protest

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — GET bus services are being suspended at 5 p.m. Friday due to the planned downtown protest over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck.

Service is scheduled to resume at 7 a.m. Saturday, according to a GET news release.

“We have made the decision to temporarily cease service for the safety of our employees and customers,” the release said.

Floyd’s death has sparked widespread outrage and riots in Minneapolis, as well as protests in other cities across the country.

