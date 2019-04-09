GET's RYDE on-demand service launches in Bakersfield

You can now get a cheap ride from Golden Empire Transit from its new RYDE service.

GET rolled out the new RYDE service on Monday.

Using a mobile app, people can request a pickup, similar to ride hailing apps like Uber or Lyft..

CEO Karen King says there are five shuttles in service but they expect to expand.

King says RYDE has some advantages that Uber and other ride shares do not.

For example: RYDE services are always a flat $3.50 per ride, and you can pay cash. You can use RYDE from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekdays, and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends.