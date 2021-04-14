GET routes can take you to a vaccination site

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Golden Empire Transit reminds riders that the transit system’s bus routes can get you to a COVID-19 vaccination site.

“A lack of transportation should not be a barrier to getting the COVID-19 vaccine” Karen King,

CEO of Golden Empire Transit said in a statement. “Every person who wants the vaccine should get it, and transportation should not be a barrier.”

GET has various services that run directly to a vaccination site near you, officials said. GET on demand curb-to-curb services, on-demand paratransit and fixed routes can get you to a vaccination site.

For example, GET routes 21, 22 and 82 all make stops at the CSU Bakersfield campus where it is hosting a vaccination site. Route 44 takes you near the Kern County Fairgrounds where it is hosting its mass vaccination site.

You can find the nearest vaccination site near you from Kern County Public Health. You can also sign up for a vaccine appointment at MyTurn.ca.gov.

For more information call GET at 661-869-2GET (2438).