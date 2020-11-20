GET receives the Financial Excellence Award

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Golden Empire Transit District (GET) is awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA).

“GET is committed to the greatest level of transparency in our annual financial reporting,” said Karen King, GET’s CEO. “It’s important that our riders, employees, transit partners, and stakeholders have access to the information they need to assess the financial health of our organization. Our finance team works diligently every year to prepare the CAFR and it’s truly an honor to receive the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting based on their hard work.”

The award was judged by a panel accordingly to each recipient’s comprehensive annual financial report (CAFR).