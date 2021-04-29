Get ready to ‘Unleash your Love’ for local animal shelters

Bakersfield, Ca. (KGET)– The pandemic affected virtually everything, including our local animal shelters. The SPCA wasn’t able to do their annual fundraising, this is something they rely on. Last year, they had over $50,000 in spay and neuter costs, another $40,000 in utilities and more. Our shelters have been digging into their pockets to pay for these costs.

Events like this help our shelters replenish their funds. Every dollar that comes in, helps an animal in need, just like what they were able to create with previous fundraising efforts. With the money the SPCA raised from previous fundraising efforts, they were able to build a brand-new nursey for nursing moms or neonates.

Fridays event is virtual once again, so if you’d like to donate, call the SPCA at 323-8353. Open up your heart and your wallet to help give these animals a fighting chance.

A reminder, the SPCA will be closed for adoptions, you can fill out an adoption form online. To see available pets, click here.