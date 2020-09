BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Elaine Rosa will remain charged with a felony for dragging a dog from an electric scooter, a Kern judge has ruled.

A motion to reduce Rosa's animal cruelty charge to a misdemeanor was denied this week by Judge Michael G. Bush. Defense counsel had argued the evidence presented in the case didn’t rise to the level of a felony, and that what happened was essentially an accident that resulted in minor injury to the animal.