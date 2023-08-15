BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Golden Empire Transit is offering free rides to Bakersfield College students during the 2023-24 school year, according to officials.

GET officials say the free rides are for the GET Bus Fixed route buses and On-Demand Paratransit.

Bakersfield College students are required to have a pass for free rides, but new passes for this school year are not available yet, according to officials. Students can use their pass from the spring semester until passes arrive.

When new passes become available, students will be notified through their Bakersfield College email.

While riding the GET bus, Bakersfield College students must carry their student ID card and their GET pass.

For more information, students should visit the Office of Student Life at the Panorama campus and bring their student ID card.