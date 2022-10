BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Golden Empire Transit is offering free rides Friday due to bad air quality.

GET offers free rides whenever the air quality index is over 150, it’s considered unhealthy and Friday’s forecast is 169 for the valley.

Local residents can ride GET fixed-routes and On-Demand Paratransit for free, according to the transit district. The GET On-Demand Microtransit is not free.