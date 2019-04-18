GET offering Summer Youth Passes
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- The Golden Empire Transit has a deal for anyone under 20 years old and needs to ride the bus.
The GET Summer Youth Pass is back for $20 offering unlimited rides during the month.
It's available from May to August.
GET says a survey in 2017 found that nearly 40% of its riders were six to 24 years old, and mostly students.
The pass can assist them in a ride to summer classes, or summer jobs.
It is available for purchase through the "Token Transit" phone app on Google Play and the Apple Store.
