GET offering Summer Youth Passes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- The Golden Empire Transit has a deal for anyone under 20 years old and needs to ride the bus.

The GET Summer Youth Pass is back for $20 offering unlimited rides during the month.

It's available from May to August.

GET says a survey in 2017 found that nearly 40% of its riders were six to 24 years old, and mostly students.

The pass can assist them in a ride to summer classes, or summer jobs.

It is available for purchase through the "Token Transit" phone app on Google Play and the Apple Store.