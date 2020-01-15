GET offering half-price passes for new riders

Golden Empire Transit is offering half-off monthly passes to new riders through Sept. 30.

Passes for new riders will be $22.50 and are available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. This is being funded through a grant from the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District.

“The Half-Off Pass (program) is a great way for residents new to transit to give GET a try and help improve our air quality,” said CEO Karen King. “GET is committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving mobility.”

Applications and eligibility forms for first-time riders are available at the GET Administration Office at 1830 Golden State Ave. A new rider is defined as someone who has been riding GET for less than six months or has never ridden before.

A photo ID is required to purchase a pass, which can be used on all GET routes.

For more information, call 661-869-2438.