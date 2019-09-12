GET offering half-price monthly passes to new riders this month

Golden Empire Transit is giving new and potential riders a deal on their monthly passes.

With the new school year getting underway, GET is offering passes for half off throughout September. The passes, offered at $21 each, are only available to new and recent customers, which is defined by GET as those who have been riding for less than six months.

GET is able to offer the half-off passes through a grant from the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District to help reduce emissions and improve the quality of life for Valley residents. The passes allow for unlimited rides each month.

“We are ecstatic the SJVAPCD selected GET as a recipient of this grant,” said GET CEO Karen King. “By only having to pay half-price for a monthly pass, students new to GET can take control of their mobility and travel to school on time without the hassles of relying on a ride from friends or family.”

To obtain a pass, riders must verify their eligibility with a photo ID at the GET Administration Office, located at 1830 Golden State Ave., or the downtown station at the corner of 22nd and Eye streets.

While residents looking to take advantage of the deal must purchase the passes in September, GET said they can be redeemed during other months.

For more information, visit www.getbus.org or call (661) 869-2GET (2438).

