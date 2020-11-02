GET offering free rides to military veterans this month as Veterans Day approaches

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Golden Empire Transit has announced that all fixed-route and GET-A-Lift services will be free to military veterans during the entire month of November in recognition of Veterans Day on Nov. 11.

GET’s RYDE service will not be included in the Veterans Day promotion. Veterans are encouraged to utilize the Trip Planning Tool on getbus.org to plan their free fixed-route travel. Free GET-A-Lift transportation for registered customers can be scheduled by calling 661-869-6363.

“We are proud to provide our brave servicemen and-women with 30 days of free rides on our services in honor of Veterans Day,” said GET CEO Karen King. “We ask that our veterans simply show their military ID to board, free of charge, every day in November.”

GET said eligibility for GET-A-Lift paratransit service is directly related to the inability of a person with a disability to use the existing fixed-route service.

All GET routes will be operating on a regular schedule on Veterans Day, the company said.