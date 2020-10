RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — A magnitude 3.2 earthquake hit near Ridgecrest just after noon on Saturday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The USGS said the earthquake struck 7.4 miles south of Searles Valley and 14 miles east of Ridgecrest at around 12:16 p.m. The quake had a depth of 7 kilometers.