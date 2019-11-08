GET offering free rides for the holidays

Golden Empire Transit has announced that all rides on GET fixed routes and GET-A-Lift will be free next month as part of its Free Rides for the Holidays campaign.

The free rides are being funded through a grant from Caltrans’ Low Carbon Transit Operations Program. All fareboxes on the GET buses will be covered to prevent residents from paying. GET’s RYDE service will continue to collect its standard fare.

“GET is so happy to give what we can to residents this holiday season,” said GET CEO Karen King. “By providing free rides during this busy time, we hope to encourage residents to take advantage of GET’s services and become familiar with the local bus system, for free!”