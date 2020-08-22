UPDATE: GET extends free rides due to poor air quality concerns as result of wildfires

Golden Empire Transit is offering free rides for Bakersfield residents due to hazardous air quality concerns as smoke from hundreds of wildfires continues to burn throughout the state.

The free rides began Friday, and will continue Saturday. All GET fixed-routes and GET-A-Lift rides are included in the offer, the company said.

GET is offering the free rides to encourage people to avoid using their own vehicles in order to prevent the further pollution of local air, GET said in a press release.

More than a hundred wildfires are burning throughout California, sending a smoky haze to engulf the central valley.