GET offering free rides to military veterans in November

Golden Empire Transit has announced that it will be providing free service to military veterans in November.

All GET fixed-route and GET-A-Lift services will be free. However, GET’s RYDE service will not be included in the promotion. Free GET-A-Lift transportation for registered customers can be scheduled by calling 661-869-6363.

“We are proud to provide our brave servicemen and-women with 30 days of free rides on our services in honor of Veterans Day,” said GET CEO Karen King. “We ask that our veterans simply show their military ID to board, free of charge, every day in November.”