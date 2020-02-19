GET now selling monthly passes at downtown bus terminal

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Golden Empire Transit is now selling its monthly passes for local and all-route buses at the downtown bus terminal on Chester Avenue.

The 31-day pass for local routes plus Dial-a-Ride is $45 while a Reduced Fare Pass is $22.50. For all routes plus Dial-a-Ride, the cost is $65, with a Reduced Fare Pass costing $32.50.

Reduced passes are for seniors 62 years old or older, disabled and children up through 12th grade. Applications for the Reduced Fare Pass are available in person at the Kern Transit Office, located at 2700 M Street, or on the website, www.kerntransit.org.