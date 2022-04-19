BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Golden Empire Transit announced Monday that, effective immediately, it will no longer require riders or employees to wear masks.

This applies to GET’s fixed route buses and on-demand services.

This announcement comes after the federal court ruling overturning the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) order requiring masks on public transportation and at public transportation hubs and follows the TSA’s guidance.

GET officials said they will continue to monitor information from the CDC and TSA for guidance moving forward.