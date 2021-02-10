GET holding public hearing on proposed changes to weekday service due to COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Golden Empire Transit will be holding a public hearing next week to get input from the community on its proposed changes to weekday transit service due to COVID-19.

The hearing, which will also include time for public comment on unmet transit needs in the Bakersfield area, will be at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. To view documents related to the proposed adjustments or provide a written comment, click here.

The proposed changes include discontinuing some trips and changing the frequency of others.

All interested persons can also submit comments in writing via mail, email, over the phone or at the downtown transit center. All comments must be received by 1 p.m. on Tuesday.