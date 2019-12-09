GET extending RYDE program through December 2020

Golden Empire Transit is extending its RYDE pilot program through December 2020. RYDE is an on-demand service in which up to six passengers are transported by shuttle. The service is currently available only in the southwest area. Customers can book rides through the RYDE mobile app or by calling GET.

“If you enjoy the convenience of services such as Uber or Lyft, then RYDE is the flexible solution with professionally trained drivers,” said CEO Karen King. “RYDE offers tremendous potential to expand GET’s service areas, attract new riders, fill transportation gaps, and provide more effective sustainable ways to reach low-density communities and other traditionally hard-to-serve areas.”

For more information, visit RYDEBakersfield.com or call GET at 661-869-6380.