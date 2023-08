BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Golden Empire Transit is scheduled to host a job fair on Thursday, Aug. 24, according to officials.

The job fair is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the recruitment center located at 1215 Olive Drive.

Officials are looking to hire flex coach operators, part-time bus drivers, paint and body technicians, bus cleaners and other positions.

To complete an online application, click here.