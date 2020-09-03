GET bus service to operate on holiday schedule for Labor Day

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Golden Empire Transit (GET) will operate on a holiday schedule on Monday for Labor Day. The District Office will be closed, but the Downtown Customer Service Center will remain open. Bus routes can be found in the GET Bus book.

GET routes 47, 81, 82, 83, 84 and X92 will not be in operation on Monday.

Riders can call customer service at 661-869-2438 for route information from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The RYDE service in southwest Bakersfield will operate from 7 a.m to 7 p.m. Riders can book a RYDE from the TransLoc app or by calling (661) 869-6380.