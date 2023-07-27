BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Golden Empire Transit officials say the investigation of a hydrogen fire that destroyed one bus and damaged a hydrogen fueling station may take months to complete.

“It is still too early to speculate what happened,” Karen King CEO of GET said in a news release.

GET Bus’ release Thursday follows a report in The Bakersfield Californian. The report stated in part GET “declined” to give the Bakersfield Fire Department video of the fire.

17 News aired a story based on a Hydrogen Insight report linking the GET Bus fueling station fire to a similar fire in the Netherlands.

GET officials said any information about the July 18 incident is “speculation and not factual.”

The transportation agency said it would provide the Bakersfield Fire Department video of the fire once the investigation is completed.

Fire officials said the incident appears to be accidental.