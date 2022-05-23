BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Golden Empire Transit announced it’s relocating to south Bakersfield in the next few years to make room for the California High Speed Rail.

GET said it acquired 60 acres of vacant land located off Mount Vernon Avenue, east of Belle Terrace Avenue. The new location will replace GET’s current operations and maintenance facility at 1830 Golden State Avenue, which will become the Bakersfield High Speed Rail Station.

The new, state-of-the-art maintenance facility will include hydrogen fueling stations and charging stations for electric buses. This comes as GET moves toward becoming an all zero-emission fleet by 2040.

GET CEO Karen King said the project will take several years to complete, but the company is excited to make Bakersfield healthier and cleaner with its zero-emissions buses.